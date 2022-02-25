SPONSORED CONTENT — Supermann Robert Blount is teaching Biskie some easy exercises to keep your lower back strong.

Standing leg lifts are good to work your core and target the lower abdominal area, which in turn will help to strengthen your lower back. If your balance isn’t the best, or if you need to alleviate joint pain, you can do lying leg lifts.

Lap bar pull downs are a great way to work around lower back injuries or discomfort as you strength the muscles. Since this exercise targets the upper back muscles, which are connected to the lower back, you can work both areas to improve the strength of your entire back.