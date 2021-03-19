Exercises women can do for a toned body | Fit For Life Friday

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- Today's Baking with Biskie features a quick, simply side dish that's perfect for our upcoming grilling weather! Pasta salad can have so many different variations, and it all comes together in 15 minutes. Here's what Biskie and Josh did for their recipe today! You'll need: 1 (16 ounce) Box of rotini or bowtie pasta 1 (16 ounce) Bottle italian salad dressing 2 cucumbers, chopped Tomatoes, chopped Bell pepper, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped (optional) Mozzarella or cheese of your choosing 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place pasta in the pot, cook for 8 to 12 minutes, until al dente, and drain. In a large bowl, toss the cooked pasta with the Italian dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, and other mixings. In a small bowl, mix the cheese and Italian seasoning, and gently mix into the salad. Cover, and refrigerate until serving.