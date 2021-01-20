Experience Dustin Greer’s Journey to the Heart at Artspace

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie visits with artist Dustin Greer to discuss his upcoming art exhibition. For Dustin, life is an adventure in creativity. He considers his paintings as a crucible that sift and sort between what is real and conditioned, between what is essential and what is facilitated by personality.

Dustin hopes to elevate primitive art and create a marriage of principles that connect us all. Opening day for the exhibition and meet the artist takes place at Artspace on Saturday, January 23rd, from Noon to 6 pm. The exhibition will be at Artspace from January 23rd to March 6th.