Experience life at zero-gravity at Float Shreveport

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie visits Lindi Griffith, owner of Float Shreveport, to tell us all about the amazing benefits of flotation. Floating is a great way to not only relieve aches pain but is a perfect way to relax and unwind. How does it work? The float pool is about 1,000 pounds of the highest quality salts to float in. This creates the buoyancy you need to relax and float. Float Shreveport provides everything you need for your flotation therapy. You can visit Float Shreveport at 714 Azalea Drive. You can give them a call at (318) 426-1910 or visit them online at floatshreveport.com or their Facebook: @floatshreveport.