Biskie is back at her home, away from home in the Bear Bottom Kitchen with Robbie Shoults, owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.

Today, Biskie and Robbie are making stir-fry cabbage. If you’ve never had it, let us be the first to say, like everything out of the Bear Bottom Kitchen, it’s delicious. This recipe can be found in the Bear Bottom Bliss Cookbook.

To grab your cookbook, or just experience Bear Creek for yourself, head to Bear Creak Smokehouse located at 10857 State Hwy 154, in Marshall, TX. You can also visit bearcreeksmokehouse.com or find them on Facebook.