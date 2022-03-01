Veronica Cook and Diane Allen are live in the studio to talk about tonight’s Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade in Bossier.

The parade will be held at the Pierre Bossier Mall at 6:30 PM.

After the parade children can get their picture taken with characters, so this one your entire family will love.

You don’t need to worry about bringing anything but you and your krewe. There will be food trucks and other tasty treats at the events.

So dress up like your favorite storybook character and come out for an amazing time.

You can visit the Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade on Facebook for more information.