LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Have a pile of presents just waiting for you to wrap them? No worries, we’ve got you covered! Biskie talks to Veronica Cook and Diane Allen about how you can support the Fat Tuesday’s Children Parade, and save yourself a headache all at once.

The Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade is offering gift wrapping for a suggested cash donation now through Christmas Eve by JC Penney at Pierre Bossier Mall.

Hours vary, and more information can be found here.