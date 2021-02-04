Female-owned & Louisiana-based coffee you must try | Special Reserve Coffee Roasters

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Special Reserve Coffee Roasters’ owner and roaster, Donna Anderson, joins Biskie in the kitchen to taste and talk about the balanced coffee she brews. Donna Anderson has been roasting since 2016 and officially became Special Reserve Coffee Roasters in July 2019.

As a small batch artisan roaster, she sources coffee only of the highest quality available. Steering away from roasting large volumes like giant roast houses, hers are air roasted in small controlled batches for ultimate quality to curate the freshest and best possible coffee experience with every bag.

You can purchase Special Reserve Coffee daily at Crispy Donut at 1604 Airline Drive in Bossier City. Special Reserve Coffee is also available at Cotton St. Farms at 406 Cotton Street in Shreveport or C&C Mercantile and Lighting at 1110 Texas Avenue in Shreveport. Shipping is available, and if you’re interested in developing your own private label for your business, call (318) 393-9461, or visit online at specialreservecoffee.com and Facebook: @specialreservecoffee

