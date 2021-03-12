Finding a fitness plan that best fits you | Fit For Life Friday

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Every Friday is Fit For Life Friday, and our fitness legend and guru, Super-Mann Blount, joins us to talk about finding a fitness plan that is specific to you. Not everyone has the same fitness goals, which means that there are different ways of achieving goals. The best thing to do is to talk to your doctor, dietician, and professional trainer to coordinate a plan that not only challenges you physically but is something you can stick to consistently. Remember that being fit for life is not an option but a necessity.