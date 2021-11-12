First Baptist Church Shreveport: Holiday in the Highland

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Pastor Jeff Raines and Minister of family Life & missions Ronney Joe Webb from First Baptist Church Shreveport to talk about Holiday in the Highland Holiday in the Highland. An event happing this Sunday, November 14th, from 4 pm to 7 pm, and it will be held at First Baptist Church Shreveport in the activity center. There will be games, food, and vendors there, it’s going to be fun for all ages, and all are welcome. For more information on this event, visit their Facebook at @FirstBaptistShreveport.