SPONSORED CONTENT — Supermann Robert Blount is in the studio to answer the difficult question, should you eat three meals each day. Like many things, the answer isn’t always as straight forward as we would like.

Your metabolic type is what determines how many meals you should each day, what size your meals should be, and how often you should be eating.

If you have a slower metabolism, your body tend to store what it takes in, so eating smaller meals or eating less frequent meals could benefit you. If you find yourself eating dinner late in the evening, your body may not be ready for breakfast the next morning and that is okay.

If you have a fast metabolism your body tends to burn most of what it takes in, so you may be someone that needs small frequent meals and that is also okay.

The thing that matters the most is what you are fueling your body with, eating a well balanced diet that is nutrient rich, is the main thing when it comes to your meals.