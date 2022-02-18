SPONSORED CONTENT — It’s important to keep your fitness routine part of your daily life! You may find it hard to get outside or get to the gym, so you be asking how can incorporate a healthy work during these time. Super Mann Robert Blount is in the studio with Biskie to show you how.

When you find yourself stuck indoors, there a few things you can do.

Resistance bands are a great option to help tone muscles, especially the upper arms. The workout is easy, you just stand on the resistance bands and pull upward, making sure to work each arm.

The biggest thing to remember is a body in motion stays in motion, so taking the time to move even if you’re just jogging in place while you wait for your coffee will keep your body in motion and help you maintain your fitness routine, when you go outdoors, or get to the gym.

For more Fit For Life tips , you can find Super Mann Robert Blount online, or on Facebook.