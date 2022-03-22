It’s that time of year when all the pollen is coming out and flu is still lingering around, but you’re not sure if it’s the flu, or just your allergies.

Dr. Young from Texarkana Emergency Center is in the studio to talk about the rising flu numbers, and tell us some things to look for, so we can distinguish allergies from the flu and what we can do to stop the spread.

The first thing you should know about the flu is that this virus is active in our area. The CDC website data is great for gathering general information, but it’s not always a good reflection of what is actively happening on the ground. Data from the CDC is delayed about 10-14 days, this is because it takes time to process all the data and make it available to the public, so what you are seeing, is not always current to that date and time you’re reading the data.

The Next thing you should know is, you can help stop the spread. During peak COVID times, the flu numbers were significantly lower than normal. This shows us that things like masks, social distancing, and good hand hygiene are effective.

What you can do is continue masking in indoors areas outside of your home, frequent hand washing, and of course we know it’s normal to cough or sneeze, but cover with the bend of your arm, rather than your hands. It’s normal in our area to shake a hand, or give someone hug, but limiting physical contact with those outside of your home can be helpful. If you’re friendly, this can be hard, especially after social distancing for so long. Just remember a little fist bump, or elbow tap goes along way.

