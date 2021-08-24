Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

Temperatures will stay above normal for a few more days as a slight chance for the afternoon thundershower returns. Rain chances increase late this weekend with cooler temperatures. Keep an eye on the Gulf next week.

Tuesday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. We have seen daytime highs rebound into the mid to upper 90s. Wednesday will be another hot day. Low Wednesday morning will likely settle back into the mid to upper 70s. Look for highs Wednesday afternoon to once again soar into the mid to upper 90s. Add the high humidity levels that are expected and we will likely once again see heat indices surpass 105 degrees.