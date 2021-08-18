Fried Okra, Biskie-style

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-One of Biskie’s specialties is cooking without measuring, and this recipe is no different! We made fried okra today using okra from Saxon Farms in Ben Wheeler, Texas.

Things you need for this recipe:

Okra

Oil (vegetable, corn, canola, it’s your choice!)

Cornmeal

Salt

Cajun seasoning

Cut your okra into half inch pieces, then toss into a bag and add a little water to dampen. Add cornmeal, salt, and cajun seasoning. Toss gently until fully coated, then fry in oil until golden brown. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels, then enjoy!