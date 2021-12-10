Friends of Shreve Memorial Library Annual Book Sale

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Book lovers, rejoice! It’s time for the annual Friends of Shreve Memorial Library Book Sale, and there’s over 50,000 different items up for grabs. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11th in the basement of Shreve Memorial Library at 424 E. Texas St., downtown.

Ivy Latin stops by to share the insider information, like the fact if you buy a membership at the door for $5, you can shop early from 9a-12p! Or if you’re more of an afternoon person, there’s still plenty of time to shop from 12-5p. For more information, click here.