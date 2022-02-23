Shreveport natives Keyondra and Kim Lockett always dreamed of having their own fashion brand, and they chased that dream and made it their reality as they founded Jolie Noire.

The inspiration for the clothing line came from the passion to help black woman feel seen and heard in the industry. The brand was approached by Target to participate in their Black History Month Collection this year.

To sweeten the deal, Keyondra and Kim were honored by the city of Shreveport on 2-22-22.

You can find Jolie Noire at Target stores nation wide as well as online.

To see the full clothing line you can visit the Jolie Noire website.

You can also follow Keyondra and Kim’s fashion journey on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.