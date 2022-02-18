Shreveport native Bridget Winder is talking about role in the upcoming big screen film debut. Bridget will be playing the role of a delicious evil witch, Madame Misrabel in the film A Fairy Tale After All which will hit the big screens February 18th, 2022.

The film was marketed at the world’s largest film festivals: Cannes Film Festival and TIFF.

Bridget grew up training in the Shreveport Theatre scene before attending college at the University of Alabama, where she continued training in musical theatre. After graduation, she spent several years in Los Angeles before moving to NYC.

The talent doesn’t stop there, Bridget is not only a screen actor, but also a stage actress, and a full-time fine artist in NYC.

