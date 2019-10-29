Gain the power to reduce the risk of falls with Function First

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gain the power to reduce the risk of falls with Function First

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gain the power to reduce the risk of falls with Function First"

6 Things You Should Know, Oct. 29

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Things You Should Know, Oct. 29"

19th Annual Harvest Festival | October 29th

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "19th Annual Harvest Festival | October 29th"

Save money on your wedding with Something Beautiful

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Save money on your wedding with Something Beautiful"

YWCA of Northwest Louisiana helps women cope with trauma

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA of Northwest Louisiana helps women cope with trauma"

Spooktacular | Fri, Oct 25 – Sat, Oct 26

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Spooktacular | Fri, Oct 25 – Sat, Oct 26"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories