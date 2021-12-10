Geaux 4 Kids: Just Be-Clause

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Geaux 4 Kids is making sure teens have a merry Christmas with their Just Be-Clause project.

The organization is partnering with BeauxJax Crafthouse for a benefit concert featuring The Steel Woods with Flight Delay.

The event is free to attend, you can bring your donation in the form of a gift card.

KC Kilpatrick, Founder and Executive Director for the Geaux 4 Kids project joins us in studio to give us all the exciting details.

For more information or to donate, visit Geaux 4 Kids.

