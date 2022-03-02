Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion.

For this recipe you will need:

4 medium cucumbers

Dressing ingredients:

½ cup sour cream or greek yogurt

1 ½ tbsp. chopped fresh dill

1 garlic clove minced

1 tbsp. vinegar

½ tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside.

Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers.

Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the dressing. Mix everything well. Serve immediately.