Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Get flu shots, rapid Covid-19 testing, friendly service, and more | Healthcare Express

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – We caught up with Dr. Spencer Reynolds of Healthcare Express to discuss some of the amazing services they provide. At Healthcare Express, you can enjoy a friendly environment, great service for all of your non-emergency health needs, and stay safe in their clean facility. Healthcare Express currently has flu shots available and now offers rapid Covid-19 testing. You can also schedule a virtual visit. You can find a convenient location and more information about the services they provide at www.gohce.com or give them a call at 1 (800) 4-HCENOW.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss