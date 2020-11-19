Get flu shots, rapid Covid-19 testing, friendly service, and more | Healthcare Express

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - We caught up with the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame President Tommie Ritter Smith to talk about the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage, Texas. Enjoy learning about Texas' great country music artists, and enjoy the town of Carthage. The museum is open Monday-Saturday 10 am-4 pm.

We also spoke with Cindy Deloney to talk about two exciting events happening in Carthage. Experience the holiday season in Carthage on November 20th with Carthage's Holiday Shopping Day. Also, following Black Friday, support small businesses by shopping small on November 28th on "Shop Small" Saturday. For more information on the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame visit, www.tcmhof.com or call 903-694-9561.