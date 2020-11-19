Get flu shots, rapid Covid-19 testing, friendly service, and more | Healthcare Express
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – We caught up with Dr. Spencer Reynolds of Healthcare Express to discuss some of the amazing services they provide. At Healthcare Express, you can enjoy a friendly environment, great service for all of your non-emergency health needs, and stay safe in their clean facility. Healthcare Express currently has flu shots available and now offers rapid Covid-19 testing. You can also schedule a virtual visit. You can find a convenient location and more information about the services they provide at www.gohce.com or give them a call at 1 (800) 4-HCENOW.