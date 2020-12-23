Get into the Christmas spirit with a gingerbread house competition

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to decorate gingerbread houses. Gingerbread houses originated in Germany and were traditionally decorated with foil and gold leaf. The largest gingerbread house made was in Texas in 2013, made up of over 35 million calories, and perfect for a family of five. Queen Elizabeth I of England is credited with making the first gingerbread men, which she had made in the likeness of important guests that would visit. Lastly, in Swedish tradition, if you place some gingerbread in the palm of your hands, make a wish, and then break the gingerbread with your hand into three pieces, your wish will come true.