                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Get into the Christmas spirit with a gingerbread house competition

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to decorate gingerbread houses. Gingerbread houses originated in Germany and were traditionally decorated with foil and gold leaf. The largest gingerbread house made was in Texas in 2013, made up of over 35 million calories, and perfect for a family of five. Queen Elizabeth I of England is credited with making the first gingerbread men, which she had made in the likeness of important guests that would visit. Lastly, in Swedish tradition, if you place some gingerbread in the palm of your hands, make a wish, and then break the gingerbread with your hand into three pieces, your wish will come true.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss