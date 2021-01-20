Get the royal treatment at Roman’s Nail Spa

Loving Living Local
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie takes a relaxing visit to Roman’s Nail Spa. You can enjoy a variety of manicures, pedicures, and more spa treatments when you visit. Not only are you greeted with friendly smiles and amazing customer service, but the nail technicians also are professionally trained and love working with clients to achieve the perfect look.

Their grand opening is Saturday, January 23rd. You can visit Roman’s Nail Spa at 5860 Line Avenue in Shreveport. You can also give them a call at (318) 865-4316 or visit them online at romansnailspa.com and their Instagram @romansnailspa.

