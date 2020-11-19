Get whiter teeth this holiday season with Power Swabs

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – If you want whiter teeth this holiday season, Power Swabs is a must-buy. We catch up with lifestyle expert Stephanie to discuss all of the amazing benefits that Power Swabs has to offer. Power Swabs whitens your teeth all while not causing any damage to your enamel. It is easy and efficient to use. Happening now through Thanksgiving Day, Power Swabs is offering their amazing Thanksgiving special: 40% off, free shipping, and a free quick stick pen. For more information, you can visit www.powerswabs.com or call 1 (800) 973-6563.