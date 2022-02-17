SPONSORED CONTENT — Biskie is learning the yoga basics at Bloom 318 Yoga Studio in Shreveport located at 1935 E. 70th St. in Shreveport.

Bloom 318 Yoga studio is serving the Shreveport/Bossier area through their many yoga offerings. Their goal is to offer a home to all yoga practitioners in the area that is both positive and uplifting.

No matter if you are a Yoga beginner, or a well season pro, Bloom 318 Yoga has offering to meet your every need. Classes include Yoga Basic, Gentle Yoga, and Yen Yoga which are all great for beginners.

More advanced practitioners can enjoy classes geared towards strength building, and helping you enjoy both the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

For more information about Bloom 318 Yoga Studio, you can visit their website, call the studio at (318) 798-0677.

You can also find Bloom 318 Yoga Studio on Facebook and Instagram.