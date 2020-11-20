Give back this holiday season on Giving Tuesday at Grub Burger | The Arc Caddo-Bossier

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – We sat down with Ms. Cheryl Taylor, Director of Development and Planning, and Ms. Janet Parker, Executive Director of the Arc Caddo-Bossier, to discuss how you can give back to your local community. On December 1st from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Shreveport, LA, help The Arc Caddo- Bossier finish the year strong by joining them at Grub Burger on Giving Tuesday. When you order on December 1st at Grub Burger, mention The Arc Caddo-Bossier. For more information, you can visit them on their Facebook page @thearccb or their website http://www.thearccaddobossier.org/.

