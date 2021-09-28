Goodwill Job Fair

Look for plenty of rain in the week ahead with several inches possible in spots. Temperatures will be below normal during the day and above normal at night. Drier weather returns by the middle of next week.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Today’s rain has been focused on the southern half of the area. Early morning temperatures ranged from the low 60s north to the middle 70s south. We have seen a decent spread in temperatures this afternoon with highs approaching 90 over the northern half of the area that has seen more sunshine to the low to middle 80s south where we have seen more clouds and rain.