Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Christmas Meal Giveaway

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – For nearly eight years, the Shreveport office for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys have had the pleasure of giving back to the Shreveport/Bossier community during the Holidays. Due to current conditions and restrictions brought on from COVID-19, those plans have taken a slight detour. Attorney Gordon McKernan joins Loving Living Local to discuss the giveaway. Registration for the giveaway ends Wednesday, December 9th. Pick-up for the winning families will be at Alpha Media, located at 202 North Thomas Street, in Shreveport. For more information, visit www.getgordon.com/gordon-gives-christmas-meals.

