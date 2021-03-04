Grab a plate and experience the Bear Room | Bear Creek Smokehouse

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie returns to Bear Creek Smokehouse to take a tour of the Bear Room with owner Robbie Shoults. For over 77 years, Bear Creek Smokehouse has specialized in Premium Smoked Meats and has provided their customers with Smoked Beef, Pork & Poultry items. Bear Creek Smokehouse follows, without compromise, a rigorous food safety program and is staffed by dedicated, trained quality assurance employees, and is USDA inspected daily as well. Located on 10857 State Hwy 154 in Marshall, Texas, you can find more information on their website www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com or give them a call at 903-935-5217. 

