Grocery Store Haul with Chef Megan Chavez

Feeling a bit overwhelmed at the grocery store? Chef Megan Chavez gives us a grocery list for healthy eating and you will be blown away at how much she spent! Who said eating healthy had to be expensive? This list will make 6 nights dinner and 6 days breakfast for a family of 4, plus snacks!

Grocery List

Veggies:

Bib lettuce

Arugula

Romaine

zucchini

Bell peppers

Red, yellow, orange peppers

Flat Italian parsley

Cilantro

Basil

Green onion

Celery

Sweet onion

White mushrooms

Avocado

Yellow squash

Cherry tomato

Garlic

Lemon

Lime

Red potato

Clementine

Baby broccoli

Dairy:

Fat free half and half

Mimolette cheese

1 year Manchego

Parmesan

Meats:

Cage free eggs

Chicken thighs

Chicken breast

Lean ground turkey

Dry goods:

Chicken stock

Gluten free penne

Basmati rice

Natural peanut butter

Strawberry preserves

Liquid aminos

Sriracha

Flax and oats

