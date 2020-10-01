Grocery Store Haul with Chef Megan Chavez

Feeling a bit overwhelmed at the grocery store? Chef Megan Chavez gives us a grocery list for healthy eating and you will be blown away at how much she spent! Who said eating healthy had to be expensive? This list will make 6 nights dinner and 6 days breakfast for a family of 4, plus snacks!
Grocery List
Veggies:
Bib lettuce
Arugula
Romaine
zucchini
Bell peppers
Red, yellow, orange peppers
Flat Italian parsley
Cilantro
Basil
Green onion
Celery
Sweet onion
White mushrooms
Avocado
Yellow squash
Cherry tomato
Garlic
Lemon
Lime
Red potato
Clementine
Baby broccoli
Dairy:
Fat free half and half
Mimolette cheese
1 year Manchego
Parmesan
Meats:
Cage free eggs
Chicken thighs
Chicken breast
Lean ground turkey
Dry goods:
Chicken stock
Gluten free penne
Basmati rice
Natural peanut butter
Strawberry preserves
Liquid aminos
Sriracha
Flax and oats