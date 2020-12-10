Growing your garden over winter | Going Green With Biskie

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie takes a trip to our community garden in “Going Green With Biskie.” If you’re looking for some ideas of plants that you can grow over winter, we have some suggestions. Great plants to grow over winter include: rosemary, sage, peas, swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, onions, garlic, and oregano! There are a plethora of options to choose from. Make sure to follow us on Facebook: @KTALNBC6News and Instagram: @ktalnbc6 to stay updated on all community garden news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss