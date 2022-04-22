Something is so comforting to me about hamburger steaks and gravy. This is a rip off of a recipe my mom and Granny Peg used to make when we needed a quick and filling meal!

For this recipe you need:

1lb of ground beef

salt & pepper to taste

egg

breadcrumbs

garlic olive oil

small onion

cream of mushroom soup

milk

Squish all ingredients EXCEPT the cream of mushroom soup and milk together in one bowl, then form into patties.

Brown them in a saucepan on both sides, then add in your onions and sauté them until soft.

Add cream of mushroom soup, and fill can with milk then add to sauce pan. Cover with a lid, and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or whatever you like gravy on!