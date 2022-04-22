Something is so comforting to me about hamburger steaks and gravy. This is a rip off of a recipe my mom and Granny Peg used to make when we needed a quick and filling meal!
For this recipe you need:
1lb of ground beef
salt & pepper to taste
egg
breadcrumbs
garlic olive oil
small onion
cream of mushroom soup
milk
Squish all ingredients EXCEPT the cream of mushroom soup and milk together in one bowl, then form into patties.
Brown them in a saucepan on both sides, then add in your onions and sauté them until soft.
Add cream of mushroom soup, and fill can with milk then add to sauce pan. Cover with a lid, and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or whatever you like gravy on!