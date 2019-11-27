Have a dazzling Christmas at Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes
/ Updated:
Glass Ornaments from Sanctuary Glass Studio at Les Marche de Noel
Go on an adventure at iJump
ATV Christmas Gifts with Wicked Cycles
Unique Craft Beer at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery
Turkey Trot 5K at Rainbow City
LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.