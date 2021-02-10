Have a relaxing Valentine’s Day at Roman’s NAILSpa

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie sits down with Lang Earb and Van Dang of Roman’s NAILSpa to discuss their business and Valentine’s Day special. Get 14% off when you purchase two deluxe pedicures. You can visit Roman’s NAILSpa at 5860 Line Avenue in Shreveport. Not only are you greeted with friendly smiles and superb customer service, but the nail technicians are professionally trained and love working with clients to achieve the perfect look.

All are welcome to be pampered in the relaxing and clean environment that Roman’s NAILSpa provides. You can give them a call at (318) 865-4316 or visit them online at romansnailspa.com and their Instagram @romansnailspa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss