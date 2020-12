Have some Christmas Crackle this holiday | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen for another Baking With Biskie to show us how to sweeten up the holidays with Christmas Crackle. It’s an easy and delicious treat that you’ll be snacking on all Christmas long. Below is a recipe for Christmas Crackle. For more great recipes, tune into more Loving Living Local at 12:30 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6.

INGREDIENTS:

2 STICKS OF BUTTER

1 CUP OF BROWN SUGAR

SALTINE CRACKERS

CHOCOLATE CHIPS

SEA SALT CARAMEL CHIPS

WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS

ANY OTHER TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOOSING.

INSTRUCTIONS: