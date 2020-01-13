Healthy Alternatives to Game Day Finger Foods

LENTIL TACOS
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 cup dried lentils, rinsed
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2-1/2 cups vegetable or reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup salsa
- 12 taco shells (mini or corn chips for nachos)
- 1-1/2 cups shredded lettuce
- 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes
- 1-1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- 6 tablespoons fat-free sour cream
Directions
- 1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat; sauté onion and garlic until tender. Add lentils and seasonings; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until lentils are tender, 25-30 minutes.
- 2. Cook, uncovered, until mixture is thickened, 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mash lentils slightly; stir in salsa and heat through. Serve in taco shells. Top with remaining ingredients.
Mini Taco Cups
Ingredients
- 1 lb. 99% lean ground turkey (or ½ Turkey and ½ Lean Beef) (or Lentils)
- 1 large zucchini shredded
- 1 large onion diced
- 1 pkg taco seasoning – substitute gluten-free seasoning if preferred
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 c. light sour cream
- 12 white corn tortillas (or Scoop Chips)
- 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese(fat-free)
- 3 c. shredded lettuce
- 1 c. salsa
- Light sour cream and guacamole for garnish optional
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°.
- To get started, cut the corn tortillas in half. Place a tortilla half into a sprayed muffin tin and very gently work it down into bottom of the tin with your fingers. Work the tortilla around the edges so you overlap the cut edges of the tortilla so they are just overlapping and press firmly into place. Repeat this with all 24 tins. OR Use scoopable chips
- Bake the tortilla cups for 15 minutes or until the corn tortillas are slightly crispy and hold their shape.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onions, turkey for 5 minutes. Add the zucchini and seasonings and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes or until the meat is cooked through.
- Remove the pan from the heat and fold in the sour cream. Scoop two tablespoons of the mixture into each tortilla cup. Top with 2 teaspoons of fat free shredded cheese and return the cups to the oven for 5 minutes to allow the cheese to melt.
- Serve immediately topped with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Mini Pepper Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (more if you like it hotter)
- 1 lb ground Turkey (Or Lentils)
- 1 lb mini peppers, halved and seeded
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Fat Free Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped tomato
- Other toppings as desired (sour cream, olives, chopped jalapeño, avocado, etc.)
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper, oregano and red pepper flakes.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, brown ground beef until just cooked through, about 7 to 10 minutes, breaking up any clumps with the back of a wooden spoon. Add spice mixture and sauté until well combined. Remove from heat.
- Preheat oven to 400F and line a large baking try with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Arrange mini peppers in a single layer, cut-side up but very close together.
- Sprinkle with ground beef mixture and shredded cheese (make sure every mini pepper gets a little meat and cheese!). Bake 5 to 10 minutes, until cheese is melty.
- Remove from oven and top with chopped tomatoes and any other desired toppings. Serve immediately.