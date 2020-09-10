Healthy and Cost Effective Lunch Ideas for Your Kids

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fudgy Hummus

1 can chickpeas (rinsed, steamed, cooled, shelled)

1/4 cup 100% natural maple syrup

1/4 cup Dutch cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon pink salt

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup fractionation coconut oil

Directions:

Rinse chickpeas then boil or steam for 10 minutes.

Rinse with cold water ( the outer layer “skin” will start to shed. Remove and rinse again shifting chickpeas with back and forth motion. Once most “shedding” is done, place in food processor/blender.

Add all liquid ingredients, but 1/2 of coconut oil.

Start to blend.

Once blended together add coco power one tbsp at a time and blend.

Add remaining oil and salt and blend until velvety smooth!

(For an even chocolatier treat, add some chopped pecans and Lilly’s chocolate chips on top!)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss