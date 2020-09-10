Healthy and Cost Effective Lunch Ideas for Your Kids

Fudgy Hummus

1 can chickpeas (rinsed, steamed, cooled, shelled)

1/4 cup 100% natural maple syrup

1/4 cup Dutch cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon pink salt

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup fractionation coconut oil

Directions:

Rinse chickpeas then boil or steam for 10 minutes.

Rinse with cold water ( the outer layer “skin” will start to shed. Remove and rinse again shifting chickpeas with back and forth motion. Once most “shedding” is done, place in food processor/blender.

Add all liquid ingredients, but 1/2 of coconut oil.

Start to blend.

Once blended together add coco power one tbsp at a time and blend.

Add remaining oil and salt and blend until velvety smooth!

(For an even chocolatier treat, add some chopped pecans and Lilly’s chocolate chips on top!)