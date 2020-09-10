Healthy and Cost Effective Lunch Ideas for Your Kids

Fudgy Hummus
1 can chickpeas (rinsed, steamed, cooled, shelled)
1/4 cup 100% natural maple syrup
1/4 cup Dutch cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon pink salt
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup fractionation coconut oil
Directions:
Rinse chickpeas then boil or steam for 10 minutes.
Rinse with cold water ( the outer layer “skin” will start to shed. Remove and rinse again shifting chickpeas with back and forth motion. Once most “shedding” is done, place in food processor/blender.
Add all liquid ingredients, but 1/2 of coconut oil.
Start to blend.
Once blended together add coco power one tbsp at a time and blend.
Add remaining oil and salt and blend until velvety smooth!
(For an even chocolatier treat, add some chopped pecans and Lilly’s chocolate chips on top!)