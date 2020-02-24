Healthy Meals Under $5 with Food Bank of NWLA

CURRIED
CHICKPEAS WITH SPINACH
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp olive oil ($0.26)
- 1 small onion ($0.47)
- 2 cloves garlic ($0.16)
- 1 inch fresh ginger ($0.16)
- 1 1/2 Tbsp curry powder ($0.45)
- 8 oz spinach fresh or frozen ($1.49)
- 15 oz can tomato sauce ($0.59)
- 29 oz can chickpeas ($1.10)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Dice the onion, mince the garlic, and grate the ginger on a small holed cheese grater. Sauté the onion, garlic, and ginger in a large skillet with the olive oil over medium heat until the onions have softened (3-5 minutes).
- Add the curry powder and continue to sauté with the onion mixture for one minute more. Add about 1/4 cup of water and to the skillet along with the fresh spinach and continue to sauté until the spinach has wilted. The water will help steam and wilt the spinach (no water needed if using frozen spinach).
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Add them to the skillet along with the tomato sauce. Stir well to distribute the spices in the sauce and heat through (5 minutes). Serve over rice or with bread.
Chickpea Spread
Ingredients
- 2 cups or 1 can chickpeas
- 1 avocado
- 2 green onions chopped or 2 T minced white onions
- 1-2 garlic cloves minced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 celery stalk chopped fine
- 1-2 T nutritional yeast
- 1-2 T lemon juice depending on how much you like
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium sized bowl, mash the chickpeas slightly with a fork.
- Add in the remaining ingredients and mix well.
Recipe Notes
This makes about 4 servings. Should last a week in the fridge. Enjoy!
Simple Hummus Without Tahini
Ingredients
- 1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained and rinsed
- 2 to 4 tbsp. water
- 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 3/4 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. salt
Instructions
- Add the garbanzo beans, 2 tablespoons of water, the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt to a food processor. Process until smooth and creamy. If needed, add additional water to thin out the hummus and 1/4 teaspoon of salt to your taste preference.
- Store covered in the refrigerator.