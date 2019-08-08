Homemade pizza with Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

MASTER DOUGH recipe MAKES ABOUT 27 OUNCES (775 GRAMS) DOUGH 4.5 grams (1½ teaspoons) active dry yeast 70 grams (¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon) warm water (80°F to 85°F) 453 grams (3½ cups) flour with 13 to 14 percent protein, preferably All Trumps, Pendleton Flour Mills Power, Giusto’s High Performer, King Arthur Sir Lancelot Unbleached Hi-Gluten, or Tony’s California Artisan Flour 9 grams (1 tablespoon) sugar 225 grams (¾ cups plus 2 tablespoons) ice water, plus more as needed 9 grams (2 teaspoons) fine sea salt 5 grams (1 teaspoon) extra virgin olive oil” Ferment for 1 day in the refrigerator

Sauce. 1 16oz can Cento plum tomatoes 3 fresh basil leaves 1 tsp of salt Purée to liking

Low moisture Mozzarella

Toppings of your choice