Homemade pizza with Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASTER DOUGH recipe MAKES ABOUT 27 OUNCES (775 GRAMS) DOUGH 4.5 grams (1½ teaspoons) active dry yeast 70 grams (¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon) warm water (80°F to 85°F) 453 grams (3½ cups) flour with 13 to 14 percent protein, preferably All Trumps, Pendleton Flour Mills Power, Giusto’s High Performer, King Arthur Sir Lancelot Unbleached Hi-Gluten, or Tony’s California Artisan Flour 9 grams (1 tablespoon) sugar 225 grams (¾ cups plus 2 tablespoons) ice water, plus more as needed 9 grams (2 teaspoons) fine sea salt 5 grams (1 teaspoon) extra virgin olive oil” Ferment for 1 day in the refrigerator

Sauce. 1 16oz can Cento plum tomatoes 3 fresh basil leaves 1 tsp of salt Purée to liking

Low moisture Mozzarella

Toppings of your choice

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss