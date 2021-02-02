How Heritage House of Marshall cares during Covid-19

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Biskie sits down with Volunteers of America North Louisiana's Communications Director Tricia Jowell and Director of Supportive Services for Veterans Families Chris Redford to talk about all the Volunteers of America North Louisiana is a faith-based ministry of service providing opportunity, promoting dignity and inspiring change in all who find their way to us.

For 85 years, they have taken on the most difficult tasks to help the most underserved in our community. In north Louisiana, their work focuses on children and families, people with disabilities, veterans and senior adults. For information on receiving services, contact (318) 221-5000 or call their toll free number (800) 222-3196. You can email them at ssvf@voanorthla.org and visit them on their website voanorthla.org.