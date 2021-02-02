How Heritage House of Marshall cares during Covid-19

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Heritage House of Marshall provides short-term rehab and skilled nursing care and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, private pay, and most long-term care policies. Located at 5915 Elysian Fields Road in Marshall, TX, Heritage House of Marshall implemented a new program allowing residents’ family members to visit the facility safely. Visitors can stay for up to 2 hours per day as caregivers for their relatives after shown proper PPE procedures, etc. For more information, you can call (903) 935-6700 or visit www.swltc.com