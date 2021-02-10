How to make a heart-shaped pizza | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and josh are back in the kitchen to make heart-shaped pizza. You can do this fun activity with a special someone or at home with the family. If you would like to make this recipe, you can check out the list of ingredients and instructions below.
INGREDIENTS:
- pizza dough (made from scratch or a grocery store)
- pizza sauce
- cheese
- your favorite toppings
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Grab a ball of pizza dough. Set it on your cookie sheet or pizza stone.
- Shape/flatten it into a circle. If the dough refuses to hold its shape, let it sit for 5 minutes and try again.
- Pinch and pull the bottom of the circle to form a point.
- Take a finger to the top middle and push down toward the center of the pizza. Then tweak and shape a bit here and there if you’d like.
- Top just as you would any pizza!
- Bake following your pizza crust instructions or general rule is 450 degrees Fahrenheit and check the pizza at about 5 minutes -the goal is perfectly melted cheese, crisp toppings, and golden brown color. Once cooked, let cool, and then serve!