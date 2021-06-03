Loving Living Local

How to make a summer salad | Baking With Biskie

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to make a summer salad. Below is a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe. 

SALAD INGREDIENTS:

  • A CONTAINER OF CHERRY OR GRAPE TOMATOES
  • 1 CUCUMBER
  • 1 AVOCADO
  • 1/4 BUNCH OF BASIL
  • A PINCH OF SUGAR 

DRESSING INGREDIENTS: 

  • 6 TABLESPOONS OF EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
  • 3 TABLESPOONS WHITE VINEGAR
  • 3/4 TEASPOONS OF SALT
  • 3/4 TEASPOONS OF SUGAR
  • ONE GARLIC CLOVE PRESSED
  • 1 TEASPOON DRIED OREGANO
  • A PINCH OF BLACK PEPPER. 

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. With a bowl, knife, and cutting board, chop basil into bite-size pieces removing any stems. Put basil in a bowl.
  2. Chop tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado and add to bowl.
  3. In a separate bowl, measure out olive oil, vinegar, and seasonings. Mix well.
  4. Pour dressing over salad. Toss salad and enjoy. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss