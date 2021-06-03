How to make a summer salad | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to make a summer salad. Below is a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe.
SALAD INGREDIENTS:
- A CONTAINER OF CHERRY OR GRAPE TOMATOES
- 1 CUCUMBER
- 1 AVOCADO
- 1/4 BUNCH OF BASIL
- A PINCH OF SUGAR
DRESSING INGREDIENTS:
- 6 TABLESPOONS OF EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
- 3 TABLESPOONS WHITE VINEGAR
- 3/4 TEASPOONS OF SALT
- 3/4 TEASPOONS OF SUGAR
- ONE GARLIC CLOVE PRESSED
- 1 TEASPOON DRIED OREGANO
- A PINCH OF BLACK PEPPER.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- With a bowl, knife, and cutting board, chop basil into bite-size pieces removing any stems. Put basil in a bowl.
- Chop tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado and add to bowl.
- In a separate bowl, measure out olive oil, vinegar, and seasonings. Mix well.
- Pour dressing over salad. Toss salad and enjoy.