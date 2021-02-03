How to make Big Game chicken wings | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - The non-profit organization, The Arc Caddo-Bossier, helps people with disabilities get the service, care, and resources they need. New Executive Director Kristen Powers joins Biskie in the studio to discuss the amazing programs and resources that The Arc Caddo-Bossier provides. If you're interested in learning more about the organization, you can give them a call at (318) 221-8392, or visit their website thearccaddobossier.org or check out their Facebook: @thearccb.