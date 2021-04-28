How to make blueberry pie | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh celebrate national blueberry pie day. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to complete this recipe. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • ¾ C. WHITE SUGAR
  • 3 TBSP CORNSTARCH
  • ¼ TSP SALT
  • ½ TSP GROUND CINNAMON
  • 4 C. FRESH BLUEBERRIES 
  • 1 RECIPE PASTRY FOR A 9 INCH DOUBLE CRUST PIE
  • 1 TBSP BUTTER

BISKIE NOTE: One thing I like to do differently, I prefer to bake the pie crust in advance and just add the filling after and leave it open-faced. I bake the crust at 375 for roughly 10-15 minutes, then add the filling and let it sit for 2-3hrs in the fridge before devouring in one sitting. 

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Mix sugar, cornstarch, salt, and cinnamon, and sprinkle over blueberries.
  3. Line pie dish with one pie crust. Pour berry mixture into the crust, and dot with butter. Cut remaining pastry into 1/2 – 3/4 inch wide strips, and make a lattice top. Crimp and flute edges.
  4. Bake pie on lower shelf of oven for about 50 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

