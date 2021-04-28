How to make blueberry pie | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh celebrate national blueberry pie day. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to complete this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

¾ C. WHITE SUGAR

3 TBSP CORNSTARCH

¼ TSP SALT

½ TSP GROUND CINNAMON

4 C. FRESH BLUEBERRIES

1 RECIPE PASTRY FOR A 9 INCH DOUBLE CRUST PIE

1 TBSP BUTTER

BISKIE NOTE: One thing I like to do differently, I prefer to bake the pie crust in advance and just add the filling after and leave it open-faced. I bake the crust at 375 for roughly 10-15 minutes, then add the filling and let it sit for 2-3hrs in the fridge before devouring in one sitting.

INSTRUCTIONS: