How to make blueberry pie | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh celebrate national blueberry pie day. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to complete this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- ¾ C. WHITE SUGAR
- 3 TBSP CORNSTARCH
- ¼ TSP SALT
- ½ TSP GROUND CINNAMON
- 4 C. FRESH BLUEBERRIES
- 1 RECIPE PASTRY FOR A 9 INCH DOUBLE CRUST PIE
- 1 TBSP BUTTER
BISKIE NOTE: One thing I like to do differently, I prefer to bake the pie crust in advance and just add the filling after and leave it open-faced. I bake the crust at 375 for roughly 10-15 minutes, then add the filling and let it sit for 2-3hrs in the fridge before devouring in one sitting.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Mix sugar, cornstarch, salt, and cinnamon, and sprinkle over blueberries.
- Line pie dish with one pie crust. Pour berry mixture into the crust, and dot with butter. Cut remaining pastry into 1/2 – 3/4 inch wide strips, and make a lattice top. Crimp and flute edges.
- Bake pie on lower shelf of oven for about 50 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.