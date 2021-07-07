Loving Living Local

How to make brownies from scratch | Baking With Biskie

Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to make brownies from scratch. Below is a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe.

INGREDIENTS: 

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips or chocolate chunks

