How to make brownies from scratch | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to make brownies from scratch. Below is a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips or chocolate chunks