How to make chicken pot pie soup | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – With cold weather coming, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to show us how to make the perfect warm comfort meal to get through cold days and nights. Chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and only takes a few minutes to prepare. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1LB CHICKEN BREASTS (BONELESS, SKINLESS ETC)
- 2 CANS CREAM OF CHICKEN CONDENSED SOUP
- 1-1.5 C CELERY
- 1 ONION
- 1 C CHICKEN BROTH
- 1 BAG FROZEN MIXED VEGGIES
- 1 TSP PAPRIKA
- 1 TSP PEPPER
- 1TSP SALT
- 1 CAN OF BISCUITS OR PASTRY DOUGH AND A SPLASH OF OLIVE OIL
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare ingredients, add everything in your crockpot except your can of biscuits.
- Let cook in crockpot on low for 6-8 hours. When there is an hour left in your cook time, remove whole chicken breasts from the pot, place them in a glass bowl. Grab two forks and shred chicken. Then add your chicken to your crockpot again and stir.
- Bake biscuits according to directions on the packaging and then top them on soup.