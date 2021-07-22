How to make chicken salad | Baking with Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh make chicken salad in the Skent-N-Dent kitchen. Print the recipe card below.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh make chicken salad in the Skent-N-Dent kitchen. Print the recipe card below.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.