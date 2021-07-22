How to make chicken salad | Baking with Biskie

Rain chances will continue to go down and temperatures continue to go up through the weekend. A small chance of rain could return early next week. Above-normal temperatures area expected through all of next week and next weekend.

Thursday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have climbed into the low to middle 90s this afternoon. Look for the warming trend to continue Friday with temperatures that will be pretty close to normal for this time of year. Lows Friday morning will mainly be in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs climb into the middle 90s with heat index values likely approaching 105 degrees.