How to make classic French toast | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie shows us how we can make classic French toast. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to make this recipe. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup milk, half and half, coconut milk, or almond milk
  • pinch salt
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, honey, or maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 8 slices sandwich bread
  • butter

Instructions:

  • Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon in a flat-bottomed pie plate or baking dish. Place bread slices, one or two at a time, into the egg mixture and flip to make sure both sides of bread are well-coated.
  • Melt butter in a large skillet or on a griddle. Place bread slices in skillet or on a griddle and cook on medium heat until golden brown on each side, about 2-3 minutes.
  • Serve immediately or keep warm in the oven until ready to serve, but no longer than about 30 minutes.

