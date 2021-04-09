How to make classic French toast | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie shows us how we can make classic French toast. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to make this recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup milk, half and half, coconut milk, or almond milk
- pinch salt
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, honey, or maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 8 slices sandwich bread
- butter
Instructions:
- Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon in a flat-bottomed pie plate or baking dish. Place bread slices, one or two at a time, into the egg mixture and flip to make sure both sides of bread are well-coated.
- Melt butter in a large skillet or on a griddle. Place bread slices in skillet or on a griddle and cook on medium heat until golden brown on each side, about 2-3 minutes.
- Serve immediately or keep warm in the oven until ready to serve, but no longer than about 30 minutes.