How to make crock-pot chicken and gravy | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen to make crock-pot chicken and gravy. This hearty meal will lift your spirits after a long day, and it’s super easy to make. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.

INGREDIENTS:

3 BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREASTS

1 CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP

2 PACKETS OF CHICKEN GRAVY MIX

2 CUPS WATER

1 TABLESPOON OF POULTRY SEASONING

2 TEASPOONS OF COURSE BLACK PEPPER

¼ CUP CHICKEN BROTH

(OPTIONAL: BIRDSEYE BRAND STEAMFRESH MIXED VEGETABLES

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. POUR CHICKEN BROTH IN BOTTOM OF CROCK-POT.

2. PLACE CHICKEN ON TOP OF CHICKEN BROTH IN A SINGLE LAYER.

3. IN A SEPARATE MIXING BOWL, WHISK TOGETHER SOUP, GRAVY MIX, WATER, BLACK PEPPER, AND POULTRY SEASONING UNTIL WELL COMBINED AND SMOOTH. POUR OVER CHICKEN IN THE CROCK-POT.

4. COOK ON HIGH FOR ABOUT 4 ½ HOURS.

5. AFTER 4 ½ HOURS, USE A WOODEN SPOON OR SPATULA TO BREAK UP THE CHICKEN INTO SHREDS/BIT SIZE PIECES. TURN OFF THE CROCKPOT AND LET THE MIXTURE SIT, COVERED, FOR 30-MINUTES.

6. SERVE OVER BISCUITS, RICE, OR MASHED POTATOES. MAKE IT MORE HEALTHY BY STIRRING IN A BAG OF PRE-COOKED, BIRDSEYE BRAND STEAMFRESH MIXED VEGETABLES.